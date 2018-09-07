Limerick's Savoy Hotel to host annual Hope Foundation lunch

VICKY Phelan, the Limerick mum-of-two who lifted the lid on the HSE’s Cervical Check scandal, will be among this year’s special guests at an annual lunch in aid of The Hope Foundation.

Ms Phelan will be joined by motivational speaker Dr Sinead Kane, a solicitor who holds two Guinness world records and is legally blind, and HOPE ambassador Georgia McGurk at this year’s event at the Savoy Hotel on Friday September 14.

The event will act as an important fundraiser for The Hope Foundation’s work in Kolkata, according to Catherine Duffy of Northern Trust Limerick, this year’s sponsor.

“It is important for people of all walks of life to connect with, and support one another,” Ms Duffy said. “This lunch will provide people and businesses in the Mid-West with the opportunity to do just that.”

The luncheon will begin with a prosecco reception at 12pm, followed by an elegant three course lunch with wine, and a luxury gift bag for all guests.

Tickets for the event are priced at €75. For more information or to book a ticket or a table please call Charlotte on 087 3666937 or by email charlotte@h- opefoundation.ie or Loretto Kennedy on 087 6957523. Alternatively, you can book online at www.hopeshop.ie.