Limerick gardai urge elderly to lock doors when at home after 'bold' theft of purse

DIVISIONAL crime prevention officer in Limerick Sergeant Ber Leetch is advising elderly people to lock their front doors event when they are at home.

Sgt Leetch says a purse was taken from a house in the city centre recently while the occupant – an elderly lady – was sitting in her kitchen.

“The male boldly walked in and took her purse from the table and walked out. The lady thought that her door was locked so for peace of mind it’s no harm to check that your doors are locked when a visitor has left you,” she added.

“If your door is locked you mustn’t open it unless you know exactly who it is and why they are there. If you don’t know the person tell them that you can’t find the keys of the door and to leave a business card. Ring a member of your family or a trusted neighbour if you are uneasy about anything.

"Don’t engage them to do any work around the house and certainly don’t pay them any cash. If you need work done contact your local community group and they will recommend trustworthy people to carry out the jobs for you," she added.