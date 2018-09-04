Thieves steal ‘large amount of jewellery’ and CCTV hard drive from County Limerick home

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating after thieves broke into a house and stole a ‘large amount of jewellery’ and the hard drive from the home’s CCTV system.

Gardai said the house in Knocklong was broken into and the jewellery and a number of Play Stations were taken as well as the house CCTV hard drive, rendering it useless.

A spokesperson said “the criminals got in by smashing the patio door” in the incident, which occurred last Wednesday, August 29.

“This house has CCTV but the hard drive was stolen by the criminals so that there is no way for Gardai to look at the recording and nominate a suspect,” said the spokesperson.

“CCTV is of great evidential value but only if the hard drive is kept safe. I recommend that a ‘dummy’ hard drive is left near the CCTV screen and the real hard drive well hidden,” added the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, gardai also said there were burglaries in Glin and Drumcollogher.

Gardai said they wanted to highlight these burglaries because of the time of day that they happened.

“The burglary in Glinn happened between 11 and 4 on a Saturday afternoon and the burglary in Drumcollogher happened between 6 and 9 in the evening. In both cases the houses were unoccupied at the time,” said the spokesperson.

“The greatest deterrent for a burglar is that somebody might be home so leave on a radio or a TV if you’re going out and have timers plugged in for lamps if you think you will be out after dark. Make sure that your windows and doors are locked and if you have an alarm be sure to set it,” they added.