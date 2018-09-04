Limerick clubs to vie for cut of €40m sports capital grants

SPORT organisations in Limerick will hope to get a share of the €40 million sports capital programme (SCP) grant as applications open this Friday.

In the announcement of the reopening of the SCP Minister of State, Brendan Griffin TD insists that applied projects based in more disadvantaged areas will receive a higher score in their evaluations.

”We will also give even greater priority to applications from disadvantaged areas and projects that promote the sharing of sports facilities with other clubs and the wider community,” Minister Griffin explained.

This SCP sees an increase of €10 million of initial funding from last year, however the original €30 million budget in 2017 nearly doubled to €56 million in the final round of allocations.

Over a hundred projects based in Limerick applied for the grant last year, with 88 of the organisations earning a share of €2,559,629 allocated to the city and county for facility and equipment upgrades.

Na Piarsaigh GAA and Newcastle West GAA were the big earners from the county last year with each club earning €80,000 for floodlights and clubhouse developments respectively.

A further €96,000 was invested to Newcastle West for the Regional Athletic Hub earning a regional allocation.

Minister​ of State, Patrick O’Donovan TD who opened last year’s round is pleased to see the programme return after the significant impact it had in his native Newcastle West and the rest of the county.

”I know from dealing with so many of them all over the county, of the immense voluntary effort that they put in, year in, year out to keeping these vital amenities in a condition that they can be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike people in the area,” the Minister stated.

In 2017, 31 projects in Dublin, one in County Louth and one in County Waterford received the maximum subsidy of €150,000.

Fine Gael Senator, Maria Byrne TD has urged organisations in County Limerick to apply for the grant this Friday.

“It is crucial we invest in sport and the health of our population, particularly with obesity is on the rise.

”Investing in sport is good for the health of the nation, both literally and economically.” Senator Byrne TD added.

Schools may also apply for SCP as well, however, the application but must be in conjunction with a sports club.

The 2018 SCP grant will be open for applications online at sportscapitalprogramme.ie from 9am on Friday, September 7, to 5pm on Friday, October 19.