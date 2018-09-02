Deaths in Limerick - September 2, 2018

The death has occurred of Christopher Franklin, of Cliona Park, Moyross, who passed away (peacefully) at St. Camillus' Hospital. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Theresa, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Monday (September 3rd) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Tuesday (September 4th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Phyllis (Phil) Garvey (nee Williams) (Carrig, Clarina, Co. Limerick) 1st September 2018, peacefully in the loving care of all at Thorpes Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late James. Dearly loved mother of Deirdre. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Turker, adored grandsons Craig and Emre, brothers Mike and Vincent, sister Teresa, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her special friend Anne. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Jimmy Hogan, of St Mary’s Park, Rathkeale, at Milford Care Centre. Survived by sons James and Declan, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Christine and extended family. Reposing at Magner's Funeral home Rathkeale Monday evening from 6.30-8 p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Church Rathkeale. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nora Mai Kennedy (nee Cotter), of Lisaniska, Knockaderry, who passed away on 1st Sep 2018 peacefully at St Gobnait's Nursing Home, Ballyagran. Wife of the late Michael. Survived by her sons Liam, Michael and Anthony, brother relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastlewest, Monday (3rd September) from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to Knockaderry Church. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Granagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Moloney, of Gouldavoher Estate, Fr Russell Road, peacefully, at Roseville House, Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by his nephews Ger (Toomey) & Con (Toomey), nieces Kathleen (Kennedy) & Mary (Mullins), other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Monday (September 3rd) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass Tuesday (September 4th) at 12.30pm with funeral afterwards to Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.