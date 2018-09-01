Bishop of Limericks calls on victims and clergy to report abuse caused by Catholic Church

THE BISHOP of Limerick has called on members of the Catholic Church who are "hiding some dark secret" to report abuse to State and Church authorities.

Speaking at the annual retreat of the Syro-Malabar community from India at the Limerick Racecourse this Saturday, Bishop Brendan Leahy also called on members of public and victims to report abuse.

This is the fourth time in a number of weeks the Limerick bishop has acknowledged the abuse caused by the Catholic Church. He delivered two speeches in the lead up to Pope Francis' visit, and this is now the second statement he has released this week, reflecting on the pontiff's historic visit.

In his speech this Saturday morning, Bishop Leahy said that the Church has an obligation "to those who feel alienated, hurt and disavowed by the grave crimes committed by clergy and religious".

"We must do more to encourage those who have been abused in any way but have not already come forward, to report their abuse. We must do this to support them, help with healing if possible, identify those responsible and bring justice."

He said that the Church can "never accept that we are doing enough".

"As for those who have abused in the Church, we need to continue our pursuit of truth, justice and healing. Most episodes of abuse stretch back into decades but if anyone has any information regarding anything relating to any member of clergy or religious, we need to know and, moreover, the authorities need to know.

"If there remains any member of the clergy or religious who is hiding some dark secret or intention in the area of abuse of minors I plead with them to come forward immediately and own up to this, again to state and church authorities. Do not put yourself in a situation where the poison within can infect others," he stated this weekend.

The Bishop discussed the Catholic Church of today versus the Catholic Church of 1979, when Pope John Paul II visited Ireland and Limerick.

He said Pope Francis' visit was "36 hours that reflected all about the Church in Ireland today".

"It was not, of course, 1979 in terms of the numbers that celebrated. But this is not Ireland of 1979, nor is it the Church of 1979. Today it’s a Church that has gone through humiliation and purification. There was a blindness in the Church then as to what was lurking within but today our eyes are open."

However, he said the Church is now celebrating a new beginning.

"I take all expressions, positive and negative, from this special time as an invitation; a collective voice that we must listen and respond to. The Pope has given us, as bishops in Ireland, a clear mandate to do this listening.

"We have begun the process here in Limerick through our Synod of two years ago but we must now, renewed by the energy and honesty of last weekend, go forward with great hope. The words spoken over the past week and more have brought us closer. We now commit to action."

Bishop Leahy said, one week on from the Pope's visit, he makes a "humble plea to all who want to begin with us again in a new way, what the Taoiseach called a new covenant; let’s rebuild a Church at the service of Irish society."