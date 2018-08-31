Cyclist treated for serious injuries at Limerick hospital following collision

A CYCLIST is being treated in hospital following a serious collision on the Limerick to Ennis road this Friday evening.

The male was initially treated at the scene for serious injuries and has been taken to University Limerick Hospital for further treatment.

Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene of the serious collision between the cyclist and a car on the N7 southbound near Junction 7.

“The cyclist was treated at the scene for serious injuries and has been taken to hospital in Limerick,” said a garda spokesperson.

The road is currently closed southbound and diversions are in place.The road is expected to fully re-open shortly.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.