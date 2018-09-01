Family fun day to officially open restored Limerick hedge school on Sunday

THE NEWTOWN Cottage Association who restored a hedge school in Clarina are looking forward to showing the whole county the fruits of their labour on Sunday.

Jim O’Farrell, chairman, said the reconstructed cottage is the culmination of two years' work undertaken by a local team on a voluntary basis.

To mark the official opening – performed by Dr Matthew Potter – they are holding a family fun day from 1pm on Sunday. Fr Mike Cussen, parish priest, Rev Enda Wakely and Fr Pat Hogan will bless the building,

Jim says they have a packed line-up including music, song and dance, spot prizes, long poc, wellie throwing, penalty shoot out, rounders, fun races, crazy golf, food stalls, face painting, sports and a large selection of vintage tractors and cars and modern ones. Jim promises a fun-filled day!

All are welcome.