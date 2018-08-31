Gardai arrest man in connection with Limerick city stabbing

Fintan Walsh and Maria Flannery

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh and Maria Flannery

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Gardai arrest man in connection with Limerick city stabbing

GARDAI have arrested a man in his 20s in connection with a late night stabbing in Limerick city. 

Roxboro Road gardai arrested the man following an assault on Parnell Street, which occurred at around 11.30pm on Thursday. 

A man in his 50s was brought to University Hospital Limerick with stab wounds. 

His condition is being treated as non-life-threatening. 

This was the fourth reported stabbing in Limerick city in less than two weeks. 

The man in his 20s is currently detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.