‘I can die a happy man’: Former County Bord na nÓg secretary on Limerick win

JOHN Landers was on Limerick’s Live 95FM to talk about Oola Tidy Towns win in week four of the Going for Gold public vote.

But like all conversations since Sunday, August 19 it quickly turned to hurling.

John expressed the passion of many Limerick men and women when he said: “I can die a happy man. I thought I would never see the day. I’m so happy.”

The Oola man told the Leader afterwards: “I was on for the Going for Gold. They were talking about the hurling. I was so proud to see us winning an All-Ireland and it just fell in together.”

John has given everything to both club and county.

“I have given my whole life to it. I was secretary of the County Bord na nÓg for many years with Joe Kelly, one of the best Limerick men I ever met in my life. He was the chairman.

“I was youth officer with the senior board. I gave 22 or 23 years involved in the county. It was a great time, it flew. I had so many good friends and so many people supported me. Even with my mad ideas they supported me including Michael Ftzgerald from Kilmallock,” said John.

Men and women like John toiled away for years and the All-Ireland is for them. Many others sadly didn’t get to see it. John is especially proud of fellow Oola man and Limerick’s midfielder Darragh O’Donovan.

“We’re so proud of Darragh and I am so happy for his parents. They give everything, they carried young people around the country. James and Orla represented Limerick at a high level. It is so proud for those people.

“James was a great county footballer, a super man, and Orla played football with Limerick. They are heavily involved with Doon and Oola GAA and in the parish they have given so much to our community. Like all communities we wouldn’t have won Going for Gold that week only for the support we get in our community,” said John, who was involved with a development plan many years.

“We brought great hurlers and footballers through. The highlight was when Tyrone unfortunately beat us in an U-21 All-Ireland final in 2000,” recalled John.

He said he was very lucky to be at the All-Ireland but the game took its toll on the 68-year-old!

“I was very lucky to be at the game. Eileen and myself were at it. It was the longest 40 minutes, not eight minutes, of my life. The second half - oh my heart! What a marvelous, marvelous day and what a relief,” said John.

After seeing Limerick win after a 45 year wait and knowing what it meant to him and countless others, he would like to see another Munster county end their famine.

“Now that Limerick have won, what I would love deep down is for Waterford people to experience what I experienced. I’d love to see them experience that,” said John.