Take care with how you handle cash, warn Limerick gardai

Gardai in Limerick have issued an appeal to members of the public in Limerick to be careful about how they handle cash.

Garda John Finnerty said, “Everyone should give careful attention to their cash handling methods and be aware of the risks associated with carrying cash.”

He said that people should be aware of the following, in particular:

- Cash should not be held unnecessarily or hoarded in the home.

- Only as much cash as is necessary for immediate needs should be held

- Large sums of cash should not be carried on person

- Cash or items required for immediate use should be carried in an inside pocket.

- All cash surplus to requirements should be lodged in a financial institution.

With the advance of internet banking, phone banking, credit cards and debit cards there is no requirement on anyone to carry much cash, he adds.