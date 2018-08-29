Garda remains in hospital following crash between patrol car and horse in Limerick

A GARDA remains in hospital with minor injuries after the car he or she was driving in collided with a horse in Limerick this week.

The incident occurred at 4.30am this Tuesday, while gardai were attending an incident on the N18, between the Limerick Tunnel and the Roxboro Road junction.

According to a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana, a runaway horse struck their patrol car and was killed instantly at the scene. A garda left with a broken arm and a head injury.

“The two gardai who were traveling in the car were taken to University Hospital Limerick with minor injuries,” a spokesperson said.

The Garda Representatives Association took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish the two gardai a “speedy recovery”.

“One of our colleagues remains in hospital with a broken arm and head wounds. The job of the Frontline is hugely unpredictable. We thank you,” the GRA said on social media.

HIDDEN DANGERS: Speedy recovery to the two Garda members from Roxboro Road station in Limerick whom were injured by two loose horses. One of our colleagues remains in hospital with a broken arm and head wounds. The job of the Frontline is hugely unpredictable. We thank you. pic.twitter.com/YY0bg9nhib — GRA (@gardarep) August 28, 2018

The car carrying the two gardai suffered significant damage to the bonnet, roof and windows.

Gardai at Roxboro Road garda station are investigating the single vehicle collision.

A GRA spokesperson told the BBC said that loose horses on roads is an issue across the country.

He said Limerick gardai regularly receive calls from the public to report loose and stray horses on the roads and in other areas.

In particular, stray horses are a problem in Limerick, where last year 12 were seized in one instance by Limerick City and County Council, the spokesperson explained.