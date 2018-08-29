Milford Harvest set Fair for University of Limerick Arena this Sunday

A GREAT family day out is being promised at the 33rd annual Milford Hospice Harvest Fair, which takes place this Sunday in the University of Limerick Arena.

The organisers of the event are praying for a sunny day for their largest fundraising event of the year, which kicks ​off at 11am.

The range of events and activities available on the day will include books, fancy goods, toys, handbags and scarves’ stalls, a Wheel of Fortune, live music, face painting, barbeques, sporting activities for all ages, bouncy castles and novelty activities.

The fair will also feature a food court and live entertainment, while the grand raffle, which takes place at 3pm at the entrance to the arena, features top prizes including a €1,000 One 4All Gift voucher, a domestic CCTV System valued at €900, a €600 LGTV 43”Smart TV, a €500 Dyson Handheld Cordless, a €250 oil/fuel voucher, and a €200 Morphy Richards Health Fryer. Details and tickets for this draw will be at the grand raffle stand beside the book stall.

Organising committee chairman Joe Murphy is confident that there will be lots for everyone to enjoy at the Harvest Fair this year.

“The Harvest Fair Committee has been working hard in preparing for this event and we look forward to delivering another successful day. This will be the perfect family day out, as the arena, with its superb indoor and outdoor facilities, really makes the fair weatherproof. I would urge the public to continue its loyal support of the Harvest Fair and we welcome everyone especially those who have not visited before,” he said.

With so many members of the public expected to attend, safety and convenience are paramount, so the event will be stewarded, and there will be First Aid and medical treatment facilities on site.

The Harvest Fair committee is appealing for volunteers to work with them on the day, whether helping with traffic, on the stalls or stewarding. For more, call 061-485859.