Limerick gardai warn of safety first on roads with schools back after break

GARDAI in Limerick are keen to impress a safety message upon the public this week.

With many schools, both primary and secondary reopening this week and in the early part of next week after the summer holidays, gardai warn that there will be marked increase in the number of cars on the road.

Garda John Finnerty says: “If you are a parent please give yourself plenty of time to reach your child’s school.

“Stay within the speed limits and keep well back from the vehicle travelling directly ahead of you.

“Please be aware of road conditions and any road works which are taking place. When you reach the school please park your car in a responsible manner and obey the parking restrictions in place at the school."