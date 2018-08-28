Limerick Fire Service crew spend 10 hours tackling flames at recycling plant

DETERMINED firefighters spent 10 hours tackling flames at a large recyling plant in the outskirts of Limerick city between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the incident at United Metals on Ballysimon Road at 8.12pm. They left the scene at 6.30am this Tuesday.

Twelve units were dispatched to the scene, comprising five water tenders and a control unit from Mulgrave Street, Cappamore, Kilmallock, Rathkeale and Shannon.

It is understood that the incident consisted solely of external, scrap metal fire damage. If there had been internal damage, particularly to machinery, there could have been hundreds of thousands of euros’ worth of damage at the plant.

Firefighters at the scene were able to access the large flames, wedged closely between two warehouses, by using United Metals’ company crane.

Limerick-based Long Range Media captured aerial footage, above, of the massive industrial fire on Monday night.

United Metals, a metal recyling plant, have been in operation since 2010.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the incident as a matter of procedure.

It is not known, yet, what caused the fire.

There are no reports of people being on the grounds, nor are there reports of any injury.