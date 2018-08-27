Serious fire safety failings found at County Limerick disability centre

STAFF at a disability centre in Limerick were advised to leave a resident behind during fire drills and to rely on the presence of fire resistant doors to protect them until “emergency services arrived.”

An inspection by the Health and Information Quality Authority (HIQA) published last week found that the Drombanna Centre in County Limerick did not demonstrate that all residents “could and would be evacuated in the event of a fire.”

The inspection, which took place in March, found that fire-safety issues previously identified at the centre have not been addressed and that records of previous fire-drills showed that staff had “failed to evacuate one resident on each occasion.”

The report states that the centre’s “personal emergency evacuation plans (PEEPS) had been reviewed but did not provide assurance that every reasonable effort would be made so that residents could and would be evacuated in the event of fire.”

“Staff were still advised to leave the resident in the centre and rely on the presence of fire resistant doors to protect the safety of the resident until emergency services arrived.”

The Drombanna Centre is home to five residents with severe disabilities and is operated by RehabCare.

The report states that inspectors were advised that a plan to improve the quality and safety of the service for residents “is on target.”

In a statement issued to the Irish Times, RehabCare said: “Regarding the fire evacuation issue, RehabCare was following standard hospital and care home practice for the care of residents in the event of a fire, and strongly rejects any suggestion that any resident was left in any danger at any time.

“RehabCare continues to work to ensure full compliance with HIQA requirements,” the spokesperson added.