Limerick Leader hurling supplement to be reprinted due to phenomenal demand

DUE to phenomenal demand, the Limerick Leader has reprinted the commemorative All-Ireland final victory supplement for sale this Tuesday.

The publication has been increased in size to 64 pages with new material added, including the emotional homecoming to his native Galbally of manager John Kiely and the visit of the Liam MacCarthy Cup to the home of Dolores O’Riordan.

An extensive interview with Limerick sponsor JP McManus is also included in the new edition, along with additional celebration pictures and reports.

The publication has been printed on enhanced paper and will retail for €2.50 in shops throughout the city and county.

The weekend edition of the Limerick Leader proved a total sellout last week.