From two counties at once: Galway man in Limerick on ‘one of the best sporting occasions’

Dara Waldron writes about one of the greatest days ever in Croke Park, and being a Galway fan with deep Limerick ties:

Being from Galway but having lived in Limerick for twenty years is just one reason I wanted to be in Croke Park for the All-Ireland Hurling Final so much.

I’ve lived in the city for eighteen years and in the county for two (my ten year old now jokes about being a ‘country standard’ sportsman.) It was an opportunity to celebrate the two sides of my identity.

I had a sense all summer that this Limerick side represents a new beginning for the city and county; something of a turning point. But I was also equally excited by the thought of Galway emulating a past achievement that long felt like a noose around the county’s neck.

The double of ’87 and ’88 is the stuff of legend for so many of my generation. Imagine if we did it again? Either outcome was special. Like hurling fans all over the country, I had discussed this great hurling season with my neighbours throughout the summer months.

When I said it looked like Limerick’s year fearful grimaces would break out on their faces. I had processed how deep scars run; ’94 and 2007 were etched in the soul. But the scars were something I could identify with.

Last year the scars for Galway had begun to heal. We understood scars.

I managed to get a golden ticket and I arrived back to Murroe, where I now live, on Monday lunchtime, to a Limerick supporting family in the knowledge that I had experienced one of the greatest days ever in Croke Park.

It’s not that it was so special it transcended sport, as politicians often say of sporting occasions. Rather, it felt as if the essence of sport was evident everywhere; two teams went at it full belt and two sets of supporters had what I could only call a massive dollop of craic.

Roll back the clock a year and Galway fans were in the same boat as those Limerick fans sitting beside me at the match.

We had our heart palpitations.

We screamed at the ref to blow the whistle.

When he did blow it up for Limerick, after Joe’s free fell just short of the goal and the ball was cleared, I extended my hand to the guy beside me, an Adare man who was struggling not to lose his head throughout the game. He recognized the sight of his former nemesis, now transformed into a gracious loser. I quickly became the object of what was arguably the biggest bearhug given in Croke Park that day.

Then I looked down at the pitch and saw Michéal Donoghue on the big screen, bustling through the Limerick coaching staff to congratulate John Kiely. Michéal’s sportsmanship is the object of pride for many Galway fans.

You watch him and learn about sport.

He loses the way he wins, by showing respect. I stood in Croke Park as an Adare man cried tears of relief, the guy beside him cried too, and the guy beside him. I thought of my kids back home.

And I remembered back to when I was a thirteen year-old kid, on a day-trip to Inish Boffin, huddling down to watch the’87 team make history on a small TV. On an island in the West memories were made.

I thought of my two sons and my wife in Murroe watching Limerick scale the same heights on TV, and I thought of their memories now replicating my own. It was an echo hard not to cherish.

Of course, like so many Galway fans, I had wanted the team to go back-to-back. I wanted this Galway team to emulate the legends of ’87 and ’88. But sometimes, the very desire to win can be tempered – almost to the point of disappearing altogether – by sport, in essence, protruding from the shadows. Beyond winning and losing you feel a sense of community, of coming together, that sport is in fact designed to engender.

I left the stadium when the presentation of the trophy came to an end and even the Limerick fans were beginning to leave. Huge numbers of Galway fans were leaving with them, having stayed to mark the occasion.

Then I bumped into an old Limerick friend as I walked up towards the canal. Within minutes I was buying him a congratulatory pint of the black stuff, as any pangs of losing gave way to the realization that a special day was still in its early stages. He had just bought a ‘2018-L-Liam’ sign that he was going to send to a pub he had been drinking in on Aran the week before.

It was a bit of banter, typical of the goodwill on the day.

We shook hands and went our separate ways. I then walked back to Tommy Mayes to meet Galway supporting friends I had agreed to meet. When I got to the pub the match was being screened again on a big screen, and a Limerick fan sat glued to the TV beside the entrance, still in a state of shock.

He was watching the rerun of the game as a way of convincing himself Limerick had actually won. ’94 had spooked so many.

“If you keep watching,” I said, jokingly, Joe’s shot will go over.”

“Jaysus, I can’t believe it,” the man said, genuinely traumatised by the manner of the win.

He seemed to be watching afraid that he’d wake up and it would be just another summer afternoon in 2018. He probably thought he’d wake up to be asked ‘do you want a cup of tea?’ He’d shake himself and say ‘I dreamt Limerick won the All Ireland. We were hammering Galway and they started to come back…but we still won.’ ‘Ah c’mon,’ he’d be told, ‘we’re only in the final yet.. Remember what Dowling said,…don’t be getting ahead of yourself.’ For supporters of this skeptic’s vintage, All-Irelands were always someone else’s game.

Adjusting to the new reality was no walk in the park.

I stayed for the craic, and the sense of occasion infusing Galway fans as much as Limerick fans, before tiredness got the better of me and I left for where I was staying.

Fans were still making their way into town from the pubs and the Limerick fans who stopped to usher ‘sure you wouldn’t begrudge us the win’ met with a carefully rehearsed reply ‘not at all, I’m from Galway but my wife and kids are shouting for Limerick back home in Limerick.’

At this time, it felt as if the day itself had been designed by someone above to remind me that I have now lived as long in Limerick as Galway; designed so illustrate the merits of being from two counties at once.

I stopped at a petrol station on the way home the next day and queued up for a sandwich. A small elderly man came up behind me. I could tell by the cut of his jib that he was from Limerick, even though he wasn’t wearing the colours.

“Well done yesterday,” I chanced saying, “you deserved the win… from a Galway fan living in Limerick.” I was right: he was from Limerick. We then discussed the match in detail, agreeing that Galway would have got out of jail had they drawn. I said how glad I was after the match that the Galway team had showed their character in coming back, making reference to the fun I had had with the Limerick supporters, the bearhug, and the atmosphere in Croke Park.

Before leaving, he turned and said, “you know. Galway fans are the best in the country. I’m not just saying that. It’s true.”

“Ahhs stop, you’re still drunk!” I replied as I blushed and walked away. But the words rang in my ears as I drove home. It’s not that pride got the better of me as such; that what he said was true. It was a generosity of spirit; a joy in knowing that we too had contributed to this great day. It was another example, from a long line, of the generosity that permeated Croke Park the day before, and was now persisting into the present.

It had been a day when what many believe the greatest hurling season ever had come to a close but the spirit lingered on (‘let it linger’), and, I suspected, it it would do for a long time.

- Dara Waldron is a writer and researcher based in Murroe, teaching at Limerick School of Art and Design