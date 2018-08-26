‘It’s like winning 50 All-Irelands’: Former Limerick secretary’s joy

FORMER Limerick County board secretary Jimmy Hartigan was beyond delighted with Sunday’s win.

“It was worth 50 All-Irelands. We have waited 45 years for this. It was unreal that we got over the line after so many disappointments,” he said.

Jimmy was secretary between 1988 and 2008 when Limerick reached All-Ireland finals in 1994, 1994 and 2007.​

For the first final, against Offally, Jimmy received an additional allocation of tickets from Croke Park, which at that stage, had under 55,000 seats.

It was only the Friday before the game, Jimmy recalled, when the call came.

“We felt we might get 70, 80 or 100 tickets. Instead of that, I think 1,300 or 1,600 tickets arrived. Someone let it out that tickets were arriving, and we had 300 to 400 yard long queues outside my home,” he said.

Gardai were even deployed to the scene to help, with Jimmy also on crutches to boot. He’s pictured here in Croke​ Park with his children Jennifer, Patrick, Marian, Brian and James Hartigan, his grandsons Henry, three months and Tommy Quinn, 13, plus Tracey and Naiomh Hartigan.