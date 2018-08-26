University of Limerick seeks to install cameras to record all vehicles entering campus  

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick plans to install a camera system that can record licence plates to monitor all vehicles that enter the campus each day.

A tender request for the special camera system was closed last month but has yet to be awarded.

According to the tender documents, the camera system sought by UL should be able to record vehicle registrations plates as they enter and leave the campus, be able to provide “clear information” on vehicles and have a “colour overview” system to record the vehicle associated with the number plate.

The tender also states the system should have a large hard drive, capable of storing hours of footage, the Irish Times has reported.

The document states the system should be able to read license plates from different countries and regions, as well as provide a “full-history” of each vehicles entry and exit from the UL campus.

“The current status of this tender is at the evaluation stage and the contract will not be awarded until this stage has concluded, which will result in all tenderers being notified who the contract has been awarded to.”

The campus has a “full-scale traffic management” challenge, they added.