‘John 3:7’ celebrates 80th birthday and Limerick hurlers’ epic win

“DO not marvel that I said to you, you must be born again” - John 3:7.

The famous yellow sign Frank Hogan has used to preach the Gospel from GAA terraces across the country might have been missing at the All-Ireland Final, but the Limerick man was with the hurlers in spirit.

Mr Hogan, who celebrated his eightieth birthday this week at his home in Castletroy, sadly did not make it to Croke Park at the weekend as he is on hiatus from attending matches while he recovers from a previous health issue.

“I’m doing very well,” Mr Hogan told the Limerick Leader.

“I’d have loved to have been there.”

He was confident going in to the match that Limerick would win, he added.

“I knew the Limerick team would win the final beforehand, on accounts of the bench that they had. I was very confident, they played very well.

“All the heartache through the years and people asked me what did I make of Limerick this year, well they were just phenomenal.”

Mr Hogan, a Christian evangelist, is well known for using his yellow sign to help preach the Gospel at GAA matches for years.

“People think that salvation is difficult but Jesus makes it so simple,” Mr Hogan explained.

And perhaps it is no coincidence that Limerick’s final score corresponds with the verse originally printed on Mr Hogan’s sign ‘John 3:16’ which states: ‘For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.’