A 'Lotto' joy for Limerick player

AN online lottery player from Limerick is celebrating this Friday after scooping €30,000 on a National Lottery digital instant win game.

The online player, who is as yet unidentified, was at the National Lottery’s winners room in Dublin this Friday to collect their winning cheque.

The player was one of six separate winners collecting a combined €914,023 in prizes.

The other winners came to Abbey Street from Offaly, Dublin, Sligo, Donegal and Westmeath.