Tears of joy at Limerick win after eight minutes of agony means a lifetime of memories

Eight minutes. Eight minutes of injury time is announced.

Only five minutes earlier Hammy Dawson settled into a proud stride down the steps of the Hogan Stand towards the sideline. With a giant green and white panda teddy bear tucked in under his arm, headphones dangling from his ears, a straw cowboy hat on his head, the St Patrick’s GAA clubman and iconic Limerick supporter, smelt victory, but couldn’t taste it, yet.

“Too soon, Hammy. TOO SOON. Sit down,” shouts one. The choreography of those final moments in 1994 are too deeply ingrained. Try as they might, we refuse to let our minds wander.

Some people settle back and fasten their seatbelts, more stay on their feet to ‘eff’ the ref. Others stare without expression at the field of dreams.

Tick-tock. Tick-tock. But time stays still, or so it seems. Canning's free is in motion, dropping, dropping. Short.

The white helmet of Tom Condon emerges from the crowded goal mouth. The sliothar is in his hand. It’s. In. HIS. Hand. A Limerick hand. A Knockaderry hand.

A split second later his arms are aloft. He leaps once; hurley pumps the air; a second time, tosses his stick into his other hand; a third time, fist pumps the Hogan Stand. The subs have poured off the bench. In that instant, it’s pure unadulterated joy. The final whistle gives way to mass tears. A catharsis. They are Limerick tears, spattering the rim of glasses, dripping from lips and chins, smudging perfect mascara. But they’re beautiful tears, the clearest you'll see, the sweetest we’ll shed.

It’s ours. At last.

A little to the right on Row O, former dual star Stephen Lucey is in the tight embrace of his father Mick. Dr Mick cradles Dr Stephen, like a newborn. There’s healing in that.

Mike Fitzgerald from Kilmallock, who happens to be my dad, has emerged from the arms of a Garryspillane man, Liam ‘Horg’ Horgan. The Balbec versus The Bouncers? Not today. We’re watching a full on love-in, for God’s sake. “There’ll be no stopping us - we’ll do jail first,” Horg had said on the 60-minute mark, of a pitch invasion.

The past 18 minutes have made him a much quieter man. Mute in fact. He falls to his knees with the sort of expression that speaks 15 different languages.

The fireworks and confetti shoot into the sky. Stephen McDonogh’s eyes follow their flow. But, like Horg, the words won't come. What must he be thinking? The Bruree man was on that same sacred sod for the All-Ireland final defeats to Offaly and Wexford in 1994 and 1996. His late father John played senior hurling for Limerick between 1963 and 1970.

“It’s put to bed a lot of the hurt,” he finally says.

But it's not real. No, not yet.

Until that sacred glistening trophy is free of the maroon ribbon and safe in Hannon’s hands, we won’t truly believe.

A shy looking country boy, with a mop of thick black hair, has tears streaming down his cheeks. He isn’t accompanied by a man, woman, child or even a dog. He looks into his phone, and just types away.

Eventually, after 45 long years, the Liam MacCarthy punches the Dublin sky with the weight of a Limerick man behind the jabs.

And for those few minutes the world, our world, is completely free of cares. What was troubling us this morning? We haven’t a clue.

The tears keep on dripping from face after face in the crowd. And there’s something so beautiful about this sea of strangers. We usually only get to experience this kind of vulnerability in the company of friends or family, in an intimate setting, a funeral parlour, church aisle or labour ward.

We’re at the mercy of our emotions and there’s no place to hide. The defence between our public face and our innermost feelings has been floored in one fell swoop.

Today is about our family, our community, our heritage and identity — all the special stuff that gets in under the skin, seeps into the bloodstream and travels via the main arteries to pump the heart full of feeling and emotion.

Further up the steps stands Vincent Kiely. My dad, walking a few steps ahead, leans into his shoulder and whispers a few words. By the time I reach him, he offers a smile but through very glassy eyes.

Vincent is without his sidekick today, of all days, his dad, Rory. He lost him just two months ago. It feels like yesterday. The Feenagh man had held a number of roles in the GAA in Limerick, Munster and Central Council here in Croke Park. He had waited years for this day, 45 to be precise. Like many, he sadly didn’t get to see it, but, for those of us who did, we savour every fleeting second for us and for them on this day of days that can sometimes come along just once in a lifetime.