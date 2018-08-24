Limerick's historic All-Ireland hurling win sparks wave of celebrations

LIMERICK has not witnessed scenes like this since, well, ever.

JFK, Pope John Paul II and the Granny all left a massive footprint, but this is bigger again.

No coaxing was needed to draw tens upon tens of thousands of overjoyed fans to Colbert Station and then onto the Gaelic Grounds to greet their all-conquering hurlers on their return from Dublin after winning Limerick’s first All-Ireland title in 45 years.

Few things could better symbolise what it means to the people of the green and white, than the expression on the faces of fans on Monday evening, all 80,000 of them.

On the week the world lost the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, Limerick gained hurling kings.

“When the river was deep I didn't falter, When the mountain was high I still believed, When the valley was low it didn't stop me, no no, I knew you were waiting. I knew you were waiting for me.”

Maybe she had been singing about Liam MacCarthy all the time – it feels like we’re the centre of the world.

Exhausted but euphoric, the players rose from their beds on Tuesday morning to meet patients and their families in the Children’s Ark and at the MidWestern Cancer Centre.

From there it was onto Kilfinane and then Kilmallock. There was no sign of Liam however, because, as is tradition, the first town or village to officially welcome the team with the cup, is the captain’s home turf. This year, Adare.

With juicy steaks in their bellies and the satisfaction of an All-Ireland title in their thoughts, the team bedded down in the Woodlands House Hotel for their third night as champions.

The glorious adventure continued on Tuesday morning when it was off to Effin, home village of goalkeeper Nickie Quaid before travelling to the foot of the Galtee Mountains and Galbally, the village which made John Kiely a man.

With 66 GAA clubs in Limerick the dream is only just beginning.

Long live the dream.