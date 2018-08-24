Tourists involved in double car crash in Limerick city

TWO TOURISTS and two locals had a lucky escape following a double car crash in Limerick city this Thursday.

The collision occurred at the J2 Dooradoyle exit on the M20 motorway to Cork at around 7pm.

As a result, one vehicle containing passengers flipped on its side.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the crash at 7.12pm and dispatched five units to the scene.

While the two tourists did not suffer serious injuries, one woman from County Limerick was later treated at University Hospital Limerick.

It is understood that her injuries were also not serious.

The road was cleared at around 9pm.