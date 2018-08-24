Born to support Limerick: Five games and five wins for baby Aisling

SHE is one of Limerick hurling's youngest fans — and a lucky charm!

Little Aisling Quirke, from Ahane is just four months old, and has now seen Limerick’s hurlers win five matches – including crucially, on Sunday, the All-Ireland final decider versus Galway.

Bearing a shirt which says ‘Born to Support Limerick’, ​her mother Leanne was delighted to “squeeze” a ticket from Ahane GAA for her newborn.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader in the Croke Park Hotel before the game Leanne said: “It’s been great. She is brilliant. She has been to all the winning matches so far. So we were told to bring her along. She will be on my knees for most of the game - we must be careful not to throw her up in the air when we’re celebrating hopefully!”

Prior to Sunday’s game, Aisling was in the crowd to witness victories over Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny and Cork as the Limerick men marched to the Croke Park decider.

The only match she could not make was the Ennis defeat against Clare – “and maybe that’s why they didn’t win,” her mother laughed.

Her husband Conor is a staunch Ahane man, the club being home to the Morrissey brothers who played a starring role on the pitch on Sunday, younger brother Tom grabbing a goal.

“They are fantastic. You wouldn’t meet two nicer men. And they are great clubmen too: they’d do anything for Ahane,” he added.