Man was abusive and aggressive in Limerick court

A JUDGE has directed that a man who was aggressive and abusive in court should be assessed by a consultant psychiatrist.

When the man’s case was called during a vacation sitting of Limerick District Court he started shouting from the dock before taking off his jacket and throwing it on the ground.

”Blah blah f***ing blah,” he shouted, adding that he wanted a jury trial to be heard in Dublin.

The man, who is aged in his mid-40s, left the court before the hearing concluded saying: “I’m not listening to this bulls***”.

After solicitor Tom Kiely said he had not been able to take instructions from his client, Judge Marie Keane directed that the man be transferred to Cloverhill Prison to facilitate an assessment.