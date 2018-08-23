Well known priest on both sides of the Atlantic to be buried in Limerick

THE VERY Rev Doctor Gerald Grace spent most of his life in Florida but the proud Limerick man will be buried in his native sod on Friday.

Fr Grace, from Castle Lloyd, Oola and St Lucy Church, Highland Beach, Florida, USA passed away this week. The elderly gentleman is highly thought of on both sides of the Atlantic. A huge crowd turned up in Oola on August 2015 for a joint golden jubilee celebration with Canon Liam McNamara. They were ordained on the same day in 1965.

A special plaque was erected in front of Fr Grace’s church in Brighton Beach by his parishioners in Florida. Fr Grace, who had a doctorate in Sacred Theology, lectured in a seminary in Brighton Breach where he was known for his “dedication to students and vocations”.

Fr Grace will be lying in repose at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola on this Thursday, August 23, from 5pm with rosary at 8pm.

Concelebrated Mass on Friday at 2pm. Fr Grace will be laid to rest in the grounds of St Brigid’s Church, Templebraden. He will be sadly missed by family, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends in Florida and Ireland.