More than 3.5m litres of water saved each day through fixing leaks in Limerick

MORE THAN 3.5 million litres of water has been saved each day as a result of the repairing leaks along Limerick’s public network.

Irish Water, in partnership with Limerick City and County Council, has recently completed a 12-month contract to address leaks on the public water network, which has seen approximately 100 valves and 3km of “aged” water mains along Limerick’s public network replaced.

“Communities across the city will benefit from the leakage savings we are making as part of this programme,” the Irish Water Leakage Reduction Programme regional lead Alan Morrissey said.

“We would like to thank householders and businesses across the city for their patience and support as we deliver these essential water network improvements.”

As part of the project, leak detection and repair crews have been finding leaks on roads, footpaths and other public areas, and carrying out repairs.

Leakage has also been addressed by upgrading valves throughout the network.

The First Fix Free Scheme, which is currently underway across Limerick, provides for free leak repairs on a customer’s property.

The scheme offers free leak investigations and free repairs for qualifying properties where a constant flow of water is found on the outside water supply pipe.

“We all have a role to play in saving water and I would appeal to people in Limerick to continue to report leaks in the public water network and to avail of the First Fix Free scheme to address leaks on their own property.”

For more information in the First Fix Free Scheme, visit https://www.water.ie/for-home/first-fix/