Limerick murder accused further remanded in custody

A LIMERICK man charged with murdering another man at a flat in the city earlier this year has been remanded in continuing custody.

Alex Kelly, aged 23, who has an address at Valley View, O’Malley Park first appeared in court at the end of July after he was charged with murdering Martin Clancy in January.

The body of the 45-year-old was found dead at his upstairs apartment on Little O’Curry Street on January 7 this year.

Gardai at Henry Street formally launched a murder investigation the following day after they received the results of a post-mortem examination.

During a vacation sitting of Limerick District Court, Sergeant John Moloney said a file had been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and that the matter is to proceed on indictment at the Central Criminal Court.

There was no objection to an application to adjourn the matter further to facilitate preparation of a book of evidence.

Judge Marie Keane noted this and remanded the defendant in continuing custody to appear before the court again on September 11, next.