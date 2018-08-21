BREAKING: Gardai launch investigation into stabbing incident at Limerick city pub

The scene of the stabbing incident in Thomondgate PICTURE: LIMERICK LEADER

GARDAI have launched an investigation into an incident in a Limerick city pub, where a man was stabbed this Tuesday night

The incident occurred at the North Star Bar at Treaty Terrace, Thomondgate shortly before 9pm. 

There are reports that a man received stab wounds to the body. 

A male has been taken to University Hospital Limerick, where his injuries are said to be non life-threatening. 

This is the second stabbing incident in less than 48 hours in the northside of the city. 

Gardai have preserved the scene for technical examinations. 

More to follow.