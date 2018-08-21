BREAKING: Gardai launch investigation into stabbing incident at Limerick city pub
The scene of the stabbing incident in Thomondgate PICTURE: LIMERICK LEADER
GARDAI have launched an investigation into an incident in a Limerick city pub, where a man was stabbed this Tuesday night
The incident occurred at the North Star Bar at Treaty Terrace, Thomondgate shortly before 9pm.
There are reports that a man received stab wounds to the body.
A male has been taken to University Hospital Limerick, where his injuries are said to be non life-threatening.
This is the second stabbing incident in less than 48 hours in the northside of the city.
Gardai have preserved the scene for technical examinations.
More to follow.
