Gardai seek witnesses to late night assault in Limerick city

GARDAI in Limerick are seeking witnesses to a late night assault in the city centre.

Gardai at Henry Street garda station are investigating the incident that took place on O’Connell Street in the early hours of Monday morning when the city was busy in the aftermath of the All-Ireland final.

Gardai were called to the scene at 1.40am on Monday where a male in his 40s was lying on the ground, a spokesperson said.

“The male had suffered a head injury and witnesses at the scene could tell Gardai that he had been punched in the face by another male,” explained the spokesperson of the incident.

The injured man was brought to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardai got details from some of the witnesses at the scene and are now asking that any other witnesses to the assault contact them at Henry Street garda station on 061-212400.