Limerick teenager facing trial for having stolen shotgun is granted bail

THE teenage son of a convicted murderer has been granted bail by the High Court despite a garda objection.

The now 16-year-old is accused of the suspicious possession of a sawn-off double-barrelled Beretta shotgun and a quantity of ammunition in Limerick on February 9, 2017.

When he first appeared before a sitting of the Children’s Court last month, he was refused bail after gardai expressed fears that he was a flight risk and would not abide by any bail conditions.

The weapon, which had been stolen from a house in Dublin two years earlier, was found hidden behind the fireplace of a vacant house in Ballinacurra Weston. The property was owned by Limerick City and County Council.

It is alleged the defendant told gardai he had the gun for his own protection but would not elaborate any further.

Opposing bail, Detective Garda Barry Moylan said the defendant, who was 14 at the time of the alleged offence, was arrested after gardai encountered him “by chance” in the Dooradoyle area of the city.

He said gardai believe the teenager left the jurisdiction some time last summer – before he could be charged – and that a European Arrest Warrant was issued earlier this year.

“He has actively sought to evade the charges,” he said.

The detective said gardai had concerns the youth would return to the UK and would not stand trial if released.

At a vacation sitting of Limerick District Court, Judge Marie Keane was told the defendant had successfully sought bail at the High Court.

The judge noted there was some confusion as to who was representing the defendant but granted an application to assign solicitor Sarah Ryan, who has received instructions from the child’s mother.

Adjourning the case to next month, she told the defendant to “listen to Ms Ryan and not other people you may meet along the way”.