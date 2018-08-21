Limerick’s Dolan’s win People’s Choice at 2018 Irish Bar of Year awards

DOLAN’S in Limerick have enjoyed success at the Irish Bar of the Year Awards 2018.

The bar and music venue won the Southern Comfort People’s Choice award for the Munster region at the awards.

The Bar of the Year Awards, which recognise excellence in the Irish bar trade, were announced this Monday evening at a gala ceremony in Dublin’s Burlington Hotel.

Now in their twelfth year they are the premium awards for the licensed trade and Dolan’s were also shortlisted in the Best Live Entertainment category.

The People’s Choice award is the only category which allows members of the public to have their say.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be taking this award home this evening. To win is always special but to be taking home the award that is voted by the people makes it that extra bit special,” said Mick Dolan.

“This puts icing on the cake for all of us in Dolan’s on what has been the most wonderful and historic weekend for the people of Limerick,” he added.