Limerick’s asthma suffers not using special advice helpline

MORE THAN 18,000 of Limerick’s asthma suffers are not using a special advice helpline, the Asthma Society has said.

According to the CEO of the organisation, Sarah O’Connor, a total of 18,443 Limerick people with asthma did not call its Adviceline service in the month of June.

“We want people in Limerick to know about the free Adviceline service and to use the service so that we can help people with asthma feel well, keep their asthma under control, and live full lives, symptom-free,” she said.

She said the free service had a positive impact on those who have availed of it since it was established.