Gardai in Limerick investigating after car overturns in road traffic accident
The scene of the road traffic collision on Denmark Street this Monday night
GARDAI in Limerick are investigating an incident in which a car overturned in road traffic collision in the city centre.
Shortly after 9pm on Monday evening, emergency services were alerted to the scene of the collision at Michael Street near Crush nightclub.
Limerick Fire Service dispatched two units to the scene.
Gardai and ambulance personnel are at the scene.
There are no reports of injuries at this time