Gardai arrest teenager who ran into pub after damaging car in Limerick city

A TEENAGER ran into a pub after he was observed damaging a car near Henry Street garda station at the weekend.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana told the Leader this Monday morning that they “observed an incident of criminal damage to a car which occurred on Henry Street, Limerick at approximately 7.40pm” on Sunday.

The young man, aged 18, fled the scene and entered a nearby a pub before he was arrested and taken to Henry Street garda station.

The male has since been released and an adult caution will be considered in this case, the spokesperson said.