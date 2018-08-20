All-Ireland hurling final win: ‘We are all Limerick today, flying the flag’

THERE was something very prophetic about one wish before the All-Ireland Final.

Mixing with fellow Limerick fans in the Croke Park Hotel, ahead of throw-in, Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan said if the Treatymen won by just a point, he’d be happy.

And so it came to pass, as Limerick edged out Galway by 3-16 to 2-18, ending 45 years of pain.

Fans were in the capital from bright and early, giving Dublin a real Shannonside feel.

“There is rivalry between clubs, but we are all Limerick today, flying the green and white flag,” former mayor Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon, one of 40,000 fans who travelled said.

Cllr O’Hanlon said: “I'm thrilled to be here. I was here in 1996 as mayor when we were just pipped by Wexford. We have a great squad. It’s great for Limerick, and I’m so happy for that. Limerick is the sporting capital of Ireland.”​

Jack Finucane, of the Fr Russell Road, whose uncles were the late Freemen of Limerick, Frs Aengus and Jack Finucane, travelled with wife Vanessa and son Alex, 9, who hurls with Mungret St Paul’s.

“This is mighty. There is a great crowd around. There is a wonderful buzz around. A huge crowd from Galway, but a huge crowd from Limerick too. It's buzzing.”

Alex says his favourite player is Kilmallock’s Graeme Mulcahy, since his family came from the town.

Vanessa said: “We’re loving it. They’re a wonderful panel of lads, a young crowd. The future is bright.”

There is immense pride within the ranks of Ahane, with the club supplying the Morrissey brothers, Tom and Dan, to the panel. Conor Morrissey (no relation) hurls under-age for the club.

He said: “We are very proud. For them to get this far is a phenomenal achievement. We have leaders who can lead the team and be inspirational to the younger fellas coming up.”

Jack Hatton from Mulgrave Street, added: “It’s huge for Limerick. It’s my first All-Ireland final, and I’m just so happy to have been able to get a ticket for Croke Park.”

Marita Clifford, from Ballyneety said: “It’s the best feeling ever. Last time they won was the year I was born. I’ve been waiting my whole life to see Limerick win!”

Fears of near misses in years past were evoked, as Galway staged a mighty fightback – but Limerick hung on.