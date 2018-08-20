University Hospital Limerick seeks more staff to deal with CPE screening 

MANAGEMENT at University Hospital Limerick are seeking more staff to deal with the increased demand of superbug screening in the region.

UHL is currently tackling a major outbreak of the CPE superbug, a problem that the Dooradoyle hospital has been dealing with for nearly 10 years.

According to the latest figures, there are four CPE-positive patients being treated in isolation, and there have been 21 new detections since early August, proving to be one of the worst outbreaks since 2009.

So far this year, there have been more than 40 cases at UHL.

If the outbreak continues at its present rate, it is likely that 2018 could be the worst year for outbreaks. There were 60 CPE cases in the Mid-West in 2015, the highest number in its history in the region.

A spokesperson for the UL Hospitals Group has said that they have recently appointed a third consultant microbiologist and an assistant director of CPE in the region.

It consists of an assistant director of nursing and the equivalent of five clinical nurse managers, though one of these positions is temporarily vacant due to staff leave and is in the process of being filled, the group said.

The UL Hospitals Group are also advertising for three extra staff nurses for the IPC team in the group.

“UL Hospitals Group is working with the HSE nationally to increase staffing resources (medical scientists and clerical support staff) in the clinical microbiology laboratory to deal with the additional number of tests being processed in relation to CPE and the increased screening requirements nationally,” he said in a statement.

Visiting restrictions remain in place at UHL over the superbug outbreak, and only one visitor per patient is allowed during visiting hours, from 2pm to 4pm and from 6pm to 9pm.

The UL Hospitals Group said the purpose of these restrictions is “not because there is a high risk of transmission to the visitors. The main purpose is to facilitate the increased need for cleaning and demand on the wards and nursing staff during the outbreak”.