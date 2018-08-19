WATCH: Limerick’s Corpus Christi choir steal the show on RTÉ’s Up for the Match

The Corpus Christi National School Choir, Moyross, stole the show on RTÉ on Saturday night Picture: Brian Arthur

LIMERICK'S Corpus Christi National School Choir stole the show on RTÉ on Saturday night with their rousing rendition of ‘Dreams.’ 

The national school choir, from Moyross, performed The Cranberries’ classic on ‘Up for the Match’ ahead of this Sunday’s All Ireland Final. 

Their heartwarming performance was highly praised across social media, with Academy Award winner Russell Crowe among those retweeting the Corpus Christi National School. 