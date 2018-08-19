WATCH: Limerick’s Corpus Christi choir steal the show on RTÉ’s Up for the Match

LIMERICK'S Corpus Christi National School Choir stole the show on RTÉ on Saturday night with their rousing rendition of ‘Dreams.’

Incredible performance and tribute to Dolores O'Riordan from the Corpus Christi Nation School Choir from Moyross.#UpForTheMatch pic.twitter.com/XeNRGuQZEG — RTE One (@RTEOne) August 18, 2018

The national school choir, from Moyross, performed The Cranberries’ classic on ‘Up for the Match’ ahead of this Sunday’s All Ireland Final.

Their heartwarming performance was highly praised across social media, with Academy Award winner Russell Crowe among those retweeting the Corpus Christi National School.

The choir of Corpus Christi National School, Moyross outside RTÉ studios after performing on ‘Up For the Match’. As their song by the late Dolores O’Riordan said, they have DREAMS‘ #Cmoyross pic.twitter.com/ErmYEIV26X August 18, 2018

Our amazing school choir will be performing live on RTÉ’s “ Up for the Match” tomorrow night with @sportsdes and @grainne_seoige! Tune in from 9.30 to see our fabulous boys and girls on this special weekend for Limerick! #limerickforliam #UFTM @MiriamOCal ⚪️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/4qaIP99A6M — Corpus Christi Primary School, Moyross (@CMoyross) August 17, 2018

Well done to all the pupils in #CorpusChristiprimaryschool on #Upforthematch so proud to be from #limerick https://t.co/GGif7K3I4C — Dr Maeve Liston (@ListonMaeve) August 18, 2018

Wow, amazing job by the Corpus Christi choir from Moyross on #UpForTheMatch - what a brilliant job by the teacher Orla...lovely choral arrangement and the kids were fab! @RTEOne @sportsdes @grainne_seoige August 18, 2018