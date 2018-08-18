Deaths in Limerick- August 18, 2018

The death has occurred of Leeanne Bennett, of 102 Castleview, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Late of Ardagh. Peacefully at her residence in the loving care of her sisters. Deeply regretted by her sisters Lisa, Karren, Danielle and Patrice, nieces Ava and Lily, nephews Thomas and Darcy, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home in Castleview, Newcastle West this Sunday (19th August) from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Arriving at Ardagh Church Monday morning (20th August) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards to the local cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Mary Herbert, Donnybrook, Dublin and late of Kilmallock, Limerick.

Mary, Donnybrook Dublin and late of Ballincrana, Kilmallock, Co Limerick.passed away peacefully in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Bridie, relatives , kind neighbours and friends .

Reception into St Andrews Church , Kilfinane for Requiem Mass at 12noon on Monday August 20th followed by burial immediately afterwards in Effin Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Milford Hospice , Limerick.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Jerry Kelly, Gortnacrehy, Kilmeedy, Limerick.

Peacefully, in his 94th year at Killeline Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford on Monday from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Ita's Church, Kilmeedy. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Jo O'Malley (née Mackey)of Dromalty, Cappamore and Doon, Limerick.

Peacefully at her home in her 91st year sorrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Matty, daughters Bridget and Anne and brother Thady. Deeply regretted by her loving children Laurence, Andrew, Maura, Matthew and Gerard also she will be missed by her daughters in law Margaret, Brid, Jean and Deirdre, sons in law J.J. and Brian, grandchildren, sister in law Kitty, nieces Frances and Mary and nephew Andy, grandniece, grandnephews, home help Rose, extended family, close friends and great neighbours.

Reposing at her Home on Monday, August 20th, from 3 o'clock with removal at 8 o'clock to St. Michael's Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 21st August, at 11.30 o'clock, burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. No flowers at her request.

The death has occurred of Jim Rigney, of lower Park Road, Corbally, Limerick, Castlebar, Mayo and Howth, Dublin.

Late Engineer Telecom Eireann. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis. Dearly loved brother of the late Marie Hynes (Newport Rd., Castlebar) and Evie Salter. Sadly missed by his brother-in-law Bernard, nephews, nieces of the Hynes and O’ Donovan families, devoted carer Jolanta, extended family and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St John’s Church, Cratloe.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 12.30pm.

The death has occurred of Paddy Whelan, Flood Street, Limerick City.

Husband of the late Margaret (Peggy). Deeply regretted by his daughter Marie Whelan Frahill, sons Paul, Eddie and Garry, grandchildren, sister Rosie Bateman (U.K), son-in-law Aidan Frahill, daughters-in-law Jackie, Breda and Karen, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends

Reposing Wednesday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday at 12.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Mt. St. Lawrence Extension cemetery.