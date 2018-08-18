Yellow alert: Weather warning for "intense bursts" of rain issued for Limerick

MET Eireann has issued a status yellow national alert for rainfall this Saturday evening.

The updated weather warning comes as thousands of Limerick supporters are expected to begin to make their way to Dublin, ahead of this Sunday’s All Ireland Final in Croke Park.

Status Yellow - Weather Advisory for Ireland



For details please see https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw



Valid from Saturday 18 August 18:01 to Sunday 19 August 04:00 pic.twitter.com/bj6oouDkvS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 18, 2018

Forecasters have warned that short periods of “heavy” and “intense” rainfall moving eastwards across Ireland this Saturday evening could cause spot flooding.

A previous alert warned that there could be up to 20mm of rain in some areas between 8pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

The warning remains in place from 6 pm this Saturday evening until Sunday August 19 at 4 am.