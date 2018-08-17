Hurler made from balloons is lifting the mood of Limerick shoppers

THE Limerick hurlers will be hoping they don't suffer any embarrassing air-shots in Croke Park on Sunday but they do have a 'balloon hurler' on their side.

The eye-catching display which stands in the window of Connolly Man on Patrick Street in the city has seen countless shoppers do a double-take.

And Dave Connolly, of the city centre store is pleased with the effect the display is having on passersby.

“We’ve noticed a lot of people walking down, turn around to take a second look at it to take photographs, the kids love it as well, it’s brilliant to show support,” Dave explained.

The inflatable hurler along with his kit and sliothars was made by Deirdre Carmody of ‘Deesigner Balloons’ in Kilkee, County Clare.

Dave explained: “We spotted her work at a cake sale for charity at Kilkee beaches in the summer.

“We contacted her last week and asked if she could do something for the All-Ireland final, and she just says ‘Leave it to me’ and brought them in on Tuesday,” Dave added.

Dave will be travelling to Dublin on Sunday for the hurling final and hopes the Shannonsiders’ bubble, or balloon, doesn’t burst at Croke Park.

“I wouldn’t be that brave to make a prediction, but I’m very optimistic of the team they are a great bunch,” Dave said.