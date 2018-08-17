Teenager due in court following ‘knife’ robberies in Limerick

A TEENAGER is due to appear in court later charged in connection with two robbery incidents earlier this week.

The youth was arrested on Wednesday a short time after gardai were alerted to the incidents which happened at Lough Quay and at Cruises Street in the city centre.

It is alleged that staff at a petrol station were threatened at knife-point at around 7.15am and that staff at another premises were also threatened at knife-point around 10 minutes later.

A small amount of cash was taken from the shop at Cruises Street.

The suspect, who is due to appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court, has been charged with robbery and theft offences.

Investigations are ongoing a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.