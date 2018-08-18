Over 2,700 patient safety incidents within UL Hospitals Group acute facilities

THERE WERE more than 2,700 patient safety incidents within acute facilities of the UL Hospitals Group in the Mid-West in 2017, new figures show.

According to figures received by Fianna Fail, there were 2,703 cases last year within the group that covers 400,000 patients in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.

This was an increase of 30% on the 2016 statistics when there were 2,053 reported cases. Fianna Fail TD Willie O’Dea said that this means there were seven incidents every day last year.

“The data we have received is alarming and could potentially harm public confidence in our hospital system. What is also worrying is the fact that there was a significant increase in incidents last year – up from 2053 in 2016 to 2703 in 2017. That’s a jump of 650 incidents in one year,” Deputy O’Dea stated this week.

“I recognise that this may not mean there were more such incidents, it could be a situation whereby more cases have simply been reported in 2017.

“Despite this, the significant regional variations are a concern. The South/South West Hospital Group saw an increase of less than 5%, yet in the University of Limerick Hospital Group the increase was over 30% for patient safety incidents.”

He added: “At 15,262, the Ireland East Hospital Group reported the most incidents, but given the fact that it is the largest with 11 hospitals in the group, this is hardly surprising. The Children’s Hospital Group reported 1,006 incidents.”

Limerick City deputy O’Dea said the Health Service Executive does not record the number of incidents that resulted in disciplinary action, and is calling for the HSE to include this data.