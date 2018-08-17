Limerick hurling manager Kiely’s Ford connection runs deep with Dooley’s

LIMERICK manager John Kiely, originally of the Garryspillane ‘Bouncers’, has certainly been a busy man this season — but he has had one less thing to worry about, thanks to his local Ford dealership.

Dan Dooleys Ford Centre, of Knocklong and Tipperary Town, have made hitting the road a lot easier for John by giving him a brand new Ford.

The sponsorship arranged by the dealership has seen the Limerick manager receive a brand new Ford for the past two years, with the centre previously sponsoring a new courtesy car for TJ Ryan during his tenure as Limerick boss.

The connection with John Kiely runs deep with James ‘Jim’ Dooley of the dealership, who has been chairman of Garryspillane GAA, the Garryspillane Bouncers, for the past 20 years.

“John is a Galbally native but he hurled for Garryspillane,” Mr Dooley explained.

“He was also the manager of Garryspillane prior to being the manager of Limerick. He would have won a county senior championship with us in 2005.”

To see Limerick through to an All-Ireland final led by John Kiely has been “absolutely brilliant”, he added.

“It is absolutely brilliant. It's brilliant for the county, it’s brilliant for sport, it’s brilliant for everything. Making it to the All-Ireland final has brought a huge lift to the county.”

Among the salesmen currently at the Dan Dooley Ford Centre are Johnny Murphy, who referees this year’s All Ireland minor hurling final and Eddie Cosgrave, whose nephew Andrew La Touche Cosgrave is on the Limerick senior team panel.

“In the past we’ve had players who had been on the team like TJ Ryan but presently we don’t have anyone on the team or the panel.”

When asked if he will be attending this year’s All-Ireland final in Croke Park, Jim said: “Oh God yeah.”

“I’ve been at every game this year, attended every one.

“I go to the All Ireland every year — I travel no matter who is in it.”