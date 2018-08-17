Limerick gardai in appeal to young people attending their debs

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing to young men and women to be vigilant when attending debs over the coming weeks.

“Often when young people are at these events they relax their guard and they can leave their mobile phones un attended for a moment,” warned Sgt Ber Leetch.

“I see young ladies leaving their bags to go out dancing, probably believing that their friends will watch it for them but you are responsible for your property and a careless moment could spoil what should be a very happy night,” she added pointing out that young men are also careless with their wallets and mobile phones.

Meanwhile, gardai are appealing to those attending the big screen at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday to be conscious of their personal safety.

“Be cautious where you park your car and make sure its locked. Protect your wallets and handbags at all times,” said a garda spokesperson.

Children should also know their parents’ numbers, gardai added.