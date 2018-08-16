Fantastic results for ‘one of the finest groups’ of Limerick Leaving Cert students

APPLIED LANGUAGES, medicine, primary school teaching, and physics; just some of the different fields Limerick students are hoping to break their way into, as more than 2,600 young men and women collected their Leaving Cert exam results across the city and county.

And just as one long wait comes to an end, so another begins, albeit a shorter one.

While ‘Results-Day’ had finally arrived in Limerick City, another waiting game has now begun, with many students now on stand-by until Monday to hear if they have secured a place on their chosen courses.

Many students collecting their results told the Limerick Leader they were “really, really happy” with how they did.

It was an early start for teachers and admin staff at the Limerick Tutorial College, who arrived to the school for results-duty at 3:00 am that Wednesday morning.

“But look, this is it every year,” principal John O’Halloran quipped. “You have to prepare for the students, so it’s par for the course.”

The students achieved “fantastic results”, with three receiving more than 600 points and 26 students receiving over 560, he added.

“These results are opening up avenues for these young students to go on and study what they want to do in college, further their careers and start off their lives so we’re thrilled for them.”

Danial Arbab, a Tutorial student from Dooradolye, secured 4 H1s, including a H1 in Maths. He told the Limerick Leader he was surprised to see his top marks in Maths but that he was “very happy about all the same”.

“They must have marked the paper nice and easy,” he joked modestly. He is hoping to pursue a career in medicine, he added.

On the opposite side of the city, a trio of Ardscoil Rís students each scored the maximum points in the State Exams.

Eoin Corcoran, Ronan Connolly and Michael O'Callaghan received 625 points each. “We had a lot of happy faces (on Wednesday) morning when the class of 2018 were collecting their results, thankfully,” principal Tom Prendergast said.

Siobhan Downes, a student at Laurel Hill Cólaiste FCJ, hopes now to study physics, she told the Limerick Leader as she collected her results from the school. Her friends Margaret Heslin and Christina O’Brien hope to study primary school teaching and applied languages, respectively.

The girls opted to pick up their results from the school instead of online, Christina explains. “In school we could get them earlier, so we just really wanted to get it out of the way early and just know what we got, and see everyone.”

Students at Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ also achieved fantastic results, according to their principal Michael Cregan.

“Over 25% of them got over 500 points,” he told the Limerick Leader.

“For us, this was one of the finest groups of students we ever had.”

Many students now must “wait and watch” ahead of course offers, he added.

“The biggest thing for us is that the CAO is not out until next week so they have to wait and watch, especially students going for medicine.”

The Leaving Cert is not just about the high grades, he added. “It’s about each student reaching their own potential. Each student is an individual and their life experiences are quite different as well.”

Students who were disappointed with their results should not be discouraged, he added.

“There are so many ways into it. You might think now you need to get 700 points between the Leaving Cert and the H-Pat to get into medicine but of course so many students can go back now and do it as a post-grad.”

“Nearly every course has an alternative way into it. It might take you two years longer but maturity will come in time as well.”

Samaritans are on hand to offer support to any student worried about themselves or a friend ​on freephone 116 123, text 087 260 9090 or by email at jo@samaritans.ie. A helpline, operated by the National Parents Council is also on hand to provide information and advice to students and parents by calling 1800 265 165.