Students in County Limerick put their stamp on the Leaving Certificate

THERE were special deliveries for hundreds of students across County Limerick as the long-awaited Leaving Certificate results arrived this Wednesday.

There were scenes of both joy and disappointment at Colaiste Iosaef in Kilmallock, as students opened the envelope which will determine their immediate future. ​

One youngster who got first class results was Liam English, 18, from Kilmallock.

Liam, who is doing summer work with An Post, took time out of his postal round to pick up his results.

He is pushing the envelope in biology, scoring an impressive 88 points from a possible 100, he told the Limerick Leader.

“I got 465 points, so I’m very happy with that,” he smiled, “I did not expect to score so highly in it. But I’m happy out!”

Liam – who will study primary teaching at Mary Immaculate College – kept his celebrations in moderation, due to the fact he had a 6am start on his post round, saying: “I won’t go too mad”.

“I enjoy the work to be fair. It’s nice, you get to meet a lot of people, and know a lot of areas,” he said. ​

Many other students at the Kilmallock school also put their stamp on the biology paper, its principal Noel Kelly said.

“Biology really stood out for us, yeah,” he said, “We had very good results in that, as well as maths and Irish. Biology is one of the most popular subjects we have at Leaving Certificate level, and it reflects the interest students have in it.”

And it looks like the school will also be delivering plenty of teachers, if some of the students’ immediate ambitions are anything to go by!

Gearoid Lynch, 18, from Athlacca, is looking at secondary school science teaching, after ace-ing both the biology and agri-science papers.

He racked up nearly 500 points on the national exams.

“I was actually shocked at how I got on. I certainly did not expect to get that many points, that’s for sure,” he admitted.

He was in Ballybunion this Wednesday night toasting his success.

“I’m just happy it’s all over,” was how Katelyn O’Hanlon, 18, from Dromin saw things this Wednesday.

She was delighted with her results, and plans to study pharmaceutical science in NUI Galway.

First of all, however, she said a night of celebrations lie in wait!

Andrew Finn, 18, from Kilmallock, has a future in business lined up.

International Business is on his radar, at the University of Limerick.

”I was delighted with how I got on. I’ve got work tomorrow morning, so I won’t be able to go too crazy tonight. But I’ll have a good time,” said Andrew, who is working as a fireproofer in Mary Immaculate College.

Some 73 students completed the Leaving Certificate, with a further five taking part in the Leaving Certificate Applied at Colaiste Iosaef, principal Mr Kelly said.

“They are a good bunch of students, and we hope the results they get reflect the hard work they have all put in, and that it allows them to go onto whatever they aspire to, whether it’s third level, an apprenticeship, or straight into the world of work,” he said.

In terms of advice, he urged students to check their scripts before deciding to make an appeal.

“There are many options, and the Leaving Certificate is just one small step along the road,” the principal added.