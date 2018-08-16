Limerick’s Nose of Tralee Mulligan is hoping to sniff out a win in contest

FOR more than 50 years there has been a Rose of Tralee. Now, there is also a Nose of Tralee, a contest run for pets which coincides with the Rose of Tralee and this year’s Limerick’s Nose is Mulligan.

Mulligan is a five-year-old miniature dachshund which, after a spell of exile in Kildare, is now living in Newcastle West with her adoring owner Deirdre Holland Hannon and her family.

“This is the first year I saw it but the contest is running for five years,” Deirdre explained. “It seems to be very popular. I couldn’t believe the number of entries there were but there were well over 1000 from all over the country.”

“It’s not just for dogs,” Deirdre added. It can be cats or birds. And one year, apparently, there was a horse entered.

Mulligan is now one of 32 pets vying for the title Nose of Tralee and the generous prizes that come with the title.

But to win, she needs votes and Deirdre is hoping that Mulligan’s appearance on TV3 at 6pm this Friday evening will help boost her votes. But alongside Mulligan will be Mattie, a Westie, from Galway.

So Limerick hurling fans need to get texting their votes. “We might get the double,” said loyal Limerick supporter Deirdre, who is a behaviour specialist who has worked mainly with children with autism but who is now a committed blogger on parental issues. See www.thoughtstotsandtea.com.

If you want to see Limerick and Mulligan win you can vote here.